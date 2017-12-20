Filed Under:CHP, Hwy 101, I-680, San Jose, San Jose police, South Bay, traffic

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has reopened the overpass connecting southbound Interstate Highway 680 and U.S. Highway 101 after a pedestrian threatening to jump was talked down from the ledge.

CHP initially issued a Sig-Alert regarding police activity shortly after 1 p.m. Police and CHP responded to the scene were the person got up on the ledge of the freeway overpass and was threatening to jump.

Additionally, the left lanes on southbound I-680 between East Capitol Expressway and US-101 in San Jose were closed.

Negotiators worked to talk the pedestrian down from the ledge, finally succeeding shortly before 5:30 p.m. Lanes were reopened a short time later.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes.

