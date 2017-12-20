Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, NBA, Stephen Curry

OAKLAND (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least one more week with a sprained right ankle.

Curry was evaluated by the team’s training staff Tuesday. The team says the ankle is healing well and Curry has been cleared to do modified on-court workouts. Curry will be evaluated again in one week when the team expects to have more clarity on when he can return to play.

Golden State has won all five games since Curry injured the ankle on Dec. 4 at New Orleans.

Curry will miss three games remaining this week, as well as the Christmas Day showdown against Cleveland before getting evaluated again.

In other injury news, forward Draymond Green (right shoulder), guard Shaun Livingston (right knee) and center Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder) are questionable for Wednesday’s game against Memphis.

