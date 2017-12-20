Filed Under:Fairfield, Police chase, Police pursuit, Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield has reopened following a closure related to a pursuit that started with a vehicle stop by Santa Clara police, base and Fairfield police officials said.

The base was closed at 6:37 a.m. Security responded to the incident and the base reopened at 7:37 a.m. when operations returned to normal. Further details were not immediately available from the base.

Fairfield police Sgt. Matt Bloesch said the incident began during a vehicle stop by the Santa Clara Police Department. The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued to the Travis Air Force Base.

Fairfield police assisted in the search for the vehicle and the occupants in the vehicle were arrested, Bloesch said.

