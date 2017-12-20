(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



It makes perfect sense to go straight to the tax source, the IRS, for tax information of any kind. New small business owners will be especially pleased with the volume of information and tax tips now available.



The IRS Virtual Workshop

The IRS Virtual Workshop at the IRS Video Portal presents the answers to the what and how questions that small businesses contend with when dealing with tax issues. In both video and lesson format, it’s easy to understand for any type of learner. The site covers federal tax filing, running a home business, setting up retirement plans, managing payroll taxes, hiring contractors, hiring non-citizens and much more.



Essential tax tools

The U.S. Small Business Administration puts it all together in their “5 Essential Online Tax Tools for Small Business Owners.” The article offers a connection to an array of IRS tax tools in a one click-and-go resource. Find all-important federal tax information for small businesses and the self-employed, including retirement planning, managing payroll withholding, and just about anything else small business owners and the self-employed need to know about taxes.



Workshops, seminars and meetings

Small business owners, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can get first hand federal tax information and guidance at workshops, seminars and meetings specifically geared to their unique small business needs. Check for event locations and times around your state at the IRS website.



How to report tax scams

The IRS wants to be sure small businesses do not get involved with or fall victim to illegal tax scams. Abusive tax scams that use tricks to avoid paying taxes may result in fines and even imprisonment. The IRS offers resources on their Tax Scams – How to Report Them webpage, which covers this topic extensively and lets you know how to recognize, avoid and report tax schemes.



If disaster strikes

They say disaster strikes when you least expect it, so plan for emergencies before they happen. The IRS is happy to help at its Disaster Information page, where several helpful videos offer valuable tips on planning for emergencies, reconstructing records after a disaster, disaster loss deductions and planning for business continuity after a disaster.





This article was written by Melanie Graysmith for Small Business Pulse

