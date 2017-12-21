Filed Under:Candlelight Vigil, Chinatown, Mayor Ed Lee, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening in Chinatown honoring the memory of the late San Francisco mayor, Ed Lee.

Lee, who died suddenly on Dec. 12, was remembered by city officials and community members.

The vigil, hosted by the Asian Pacific Islander Council and the Community Tenants Association, honored Lee’s service and legacy to the city’s Chinese-American and Asian Pacific Islander communities.

Mayor Lee was San Francisco’s first Chinese-American mayor.

Attendees at the event held in Portsmouth Square included acting mayor London Breed and assessor-recorder Carmen Chu.

Lee’s family announced Thursday his ashes will be buried in the Bay Area. There had been rumors he might be buried near his family in Seattle.

