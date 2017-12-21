OAKLAND (CBS SF) – All lanes on southbound Interstate Highway 880 at 66th Avenue in Oakland were closed for much of the morning commute after a fatal collision involving a FedEx truck and another vehicle.

The collision was first reported at 2:53 a.m., CHP officials said.

The CHP told KPIX 5 that the crash involved a FedEx truck carrying two trailers and a sedan. Officials said the driver of the sedan was killed.

The driver of the FedEx truck remained at the scene and is cooperating, CHP said.

The truck overturned on its side and there is debris in the roadway, CHP officials said.

In a written statement to KPIX 5, FedEx said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this tragic accident. We are cooperating with local officials as they investigate.”

A Sig-alert was issued at 3:09 a.m. and all southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway at 66th Avenue. Officials reopened the southbound lanes of the freeway shortly after 8:00 a.m.

