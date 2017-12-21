Sharon Meadow in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park was renamed Robin Williams Meadow. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s Recreation and Park Commission Thursday voted to rename Sharon Meadow in Golden Gate Park in honor of late actor Robin Williams.

The meadow next to the park’s Sharon Building and close to the Koret Children’s Playground, carousel, tennis courts and lawn bowling courts, served as an emergency hospital, dispensary and commissary during the 1906 earthquake and fire and includes the popular hangout site known to locals as Hippie Hill.

Today, it serves as the site for events including the Easter Eggstravaganza, 4-20 celebrations and — most importantly to Williams and his fans — Comedy Day.

The free event, which the comedian supported financially and sometimes performed at, began in 1981 at Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse but has since found a home at the meadow. More than half a million people have attended over 37 years, according to Rec and Park officials.

Williams, a longtime Bay Area resident known for his high-energy oddball standup routines and various roles in TV shows and movies including “Mork and Mindy,” “Good Morning Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” died of suicide at his Tiburon home in August 2014.

City officials announced the move the rename the meadow in September of this year. The rainbow-striped Waldo Tunnel, which Williams famously joked about in one of his routines, has also been renamed in his honor.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed