Filed Under:Christmas, Sacred Heart Community Service, San Jose, Toys

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Thousands of kids in San Jose won’t go without a visit from Santa this year, thanks to a massive toy drive. However, the drive still needs nearly 4,000 toys ahead of Christmas.

Sacred Heart Community Service started handing out gifts for more than 6,000 children on Thursday morning.

Toys being distributed in the Sacred Heart Community Service toy drive on December 21, 2017. (CBS)

Toys being distributed in the Sacred Heart Community Service toy drive on December 21, 2017. (CBS)

Parents who showed up had quite a selection to choose from, including bicycles, dolls, Legos and other toys.

“To see the parents smile knowing that they’ll be able to bring joy to their kids, especially at a time when rents are going up, there were a lot of natural disasters that happened earlier this year. We want to make sure that everyone is still able to enjoy this time of year,” Diana Salazar, a Sacred Heart community organizer, told KPIX 5.

Anyone who is interested in donating can find more information at http://sacredheartcs.org/holidays/.

The toy drive continues through Friday.

