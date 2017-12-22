OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the sexual battery of a jogger near Berkeley Bowl West in West Berkeley on a Sunday morning earlier this month, police said.

Police said the woman was jogging on a sidewalk in the area of Heinz Avenue and Ninth Street at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult in his 30s who was wearing a baseball cap and blue pants.

A surveillance camera in the area captured imagery of the suspect as he fled the area.

Berkeley police said anyone who has information about the suspect or may have been a witness to the crime should call their special victims unit at (510) 981-5715.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.