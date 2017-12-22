Filed Under:Cold snap, Cold weather, Freeze Warning, Spare the air, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s are expected in much of San Francisco Friday night and Saturday morning and the city’s Department of Emergency Management is encouraging people to bundle up.

CHECK FORECAST: cbsSF WEATHER CENTER

The department is also asking for help making sure unsheltered people are taken care of. Anyone who sees a person in need of shelter is asked to call 311.

The city’s winter shelter program has been expanded for those who cannot easily find shelter, the department said. The Homeless Outreach Team is reaching out to unsheltered residents to help get them indoors.

People who are heating their homes should make sure baseboard and portable heaters are away from anything that can burn, such as clothing and furniture, the department said.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be installed near sleeping and common areas, the department said. Devices that generate a lot of carbon monoxide, such as outdoor grills and propane heaters, should not be used inside.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch