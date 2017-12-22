UKIAH (CBS SF) — A female suspect was found dead in a Ukiah hotel room after an armed confrontation and a deputy involved shooting, authorities said Friday.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, a team of detectives who were looking for suspects Thursday night in a Dec. 20 residential burglary in Sonoma County.

They found the suspects’ vehicle and two armed suspects in a room at the Sunrise Inn hotel at 650 S. State St. around 8 p.m., Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The shooting ensued when a man leveled a gun toward the detectives. A detective fired several shots and the male suspect was taken into custody, Crum said.

A female suspect in the room was found dead of a gunshot wound, and investigators were trying to determine how, when or by whom she was shot.

Crum said a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detective also fired a weapon in the hotel room.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.