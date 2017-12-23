Filed Under:Altercation, Delsey Brooks, Elaine Brown, Lawsuit, Local TV, Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An Oakland city council member has been ordered to pay millions after an altercation with a former Black Panther leader.

Elaine Brown filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Oakland and Councilwoman Delsey Brooks last year.

According to the lawsuit, Brown and Brooks got into a disagreement at a restaurant in 2015.

Brown claims Brooks said to her, “I haven’t moved on you before, because you are old, but I’m tired of your B.S.”

“Desley Brooks ended up taking both of her arms and striking Ms. Brown in the chest knocking Ms. Brown over a stack of chairs. Ms. Brown hit her head,” said Brown’s attorney, Charles Bonner.

In her lawsuit, Brown claimed elder abuse and battery.

