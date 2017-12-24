SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — AAA’s Tipsy Tow service is available again to the public just in time for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The service involves a free 10-mile tow and ride home. For mileage beyond the free service, motorists will be charged a standard towing rate, according to AAA. The Tipsy Tow service does not include roadside assistance.

The services start at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and are extended until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers, passengers, party hosts or even restaurant employees are encouraged to call (800) AAA-HELP during those hours and state that they need a “tipsy tow” to take home anyone who has been drinking. That individual will then need to provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

AAA officials emphasize that people do not have to be a member of AAA to use the service.

“Be sure you have a plan to get home safely if you’re out celebrating this year,” AAA spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement. “If that plan falls through, call AAA and we’ll get you home.”

