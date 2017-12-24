SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s officials have released the names of two of the suspects allegedly involved in a home invasion and robbery last week near Los Gatos.

On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested 19-year-old Jose Talavera and 19-year-old Maritza Lopez Perez, both of Sunnyvale, as well as another adult suspect and a juvenile suspect at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto. The suspects were parked at the mall in a Mercedes Benz SUV, which they’d stolen during the home invasion earlier that morning, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities also recovered two handguns from inside the SUV and numerous items belonging to the victim, including cash and jewelry, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Santa Clara County Jail, sheriff’s officials said. They were arraigned Friday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping and vehicle theft, sheriff’s officials said.

Earlier Wednesday, at 4:08 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a home invasion that had just occurred on Bainter Avenue near Los Gatos.

At the scene they found the victim, a man in his 50s. He was home alone at the time of the invasion and robbery, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned that five suspects, armed with a handgun, had entered the home, demanded valuables and physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said they believe the home invasion was not a random act, but rather that the suspects targeted the victim.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s officials at (408) 808-4500 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 808-4431.

