HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Two California Highway Patrol officers suffered major injuries late Sunday night when a driver slammed into their SUV as it was parked on the side of Highway 880 near Hayward, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The CHP said the crash took place around 11:32 p.m. and forced the closure of all lanes on southbound Interstate Highway 880 just north of state Highway 92 in Hayward.

A red car slammed into the SUV, leaving the CHP vehicle a crumpled pile of metal. All three victims suffered major injuries and were rushed by ambulances to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The CHP said it was not known when all the southbound lanes of 880 would reopen. It was also not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.