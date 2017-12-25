SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A late afternoon crash killed a woman on Christmas Eve.
On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a crash at Curtner and Canoas Gardens avenues.
There, officers found a woman in a parking lot, acting erratically and lying in the roadway. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later, according to police.
Officers determined a man driving a white 2015 Toyota Scion entered the parking lot and struck the woman as he drove around a median. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.
At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved on the part of the driver. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The incident marks the city of San Jose’s 44th fatal collision of 2017, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police Detective Kevin McMillin at (408) 277-4654.
