HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A domestic violence suspect was shot early Monday after he threatened Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies with a machete, authorities said.
Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said the deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at 1:47 a.m. in the 22300 block of Princeton Street in unincorporated Hayward.
The female victim told officers she had been assaulted by her husband and directed them to the rear patio of the residence where the suspect was located.
Before deputies could detain the husband, he quickly retrieved a machete from his waistband and attempted to attack the deputies.
One shot was fired and struck the suspect before he was able to harm anyone with the weapon. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was expected to survive his injury.