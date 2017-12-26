Thomas Fire, Wildfire, Santa Barbara, Ventura County,
SANTA BARBARA (AP) — The wildfire that scarred a huge area of Southern California this month is producing very little active flame now.

Officials say the fire is 88 percent contained Tuesday and is not expected to make any further forward progress.

The fire scorched more than 440 square miles of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and damaged 280 others after breaking out Dec. 4.

Fewer than 900 personnel remain on the fire, which once was battled by an army of more than 8,000 firefighters as it became California’s largest on record.

Flare-ups may occur and about 30 wilderness oil seeps ignited by the fire continue to burn, but authorities say there’s little smoke and air quality reports indicate healthy conditions for outdoor activities.

