SAN FRANCISDCO (KCBS) — From Super Bowl dreams to ending up below 500 — the Raiders season has been a big disappointment.

A trendy pick to make the Super Bowl at the start of the season, The Oakland Raiders will now finish the season with a record below 500.

On Monday Night football the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the top seed in the NFC with a 19-10 victory over the Raiders.

On his Tuesday morning interview on KCBS radio former Oakland Raiders Head Coach John Madden said the Raiders look like they lost confidence in their offense against the Eagles.

“The offense with the turnovers, and so, just kinda laid an egg out there” said Madden.

The Eagles took the lead with 22 seconds left when Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal. Derek Barnett then returned a fumble for a touchdown after picking up a lateral on Oakland’s final play from scrimmage.

Coming off a 12-4 season, the Raiders (6-9) were a popular pick to challenge the Patriots for the AFC title. But they’ve had a disappointing season and were eliminated from the playoff chase on Sunday.

Turning to the 49ers, Madden continued to be impressed by the 49ers and new Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The thing that impressed me was jumping on them right away” Madden said “The 49ers got to a 16-0 lead and made Jacksonville play uphill.”

Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses and the 49ers won their fourth straight, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 44-33 on Sunday.

Heading into the last weekend on the season Coach Madden likes the New Orleans Saints or Minnesota Vikings in the NFC and the New England Patriots in the AFC to make the Super Bowl.