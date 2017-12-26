LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — The man who left gift-wrapped boxes of horse manure outside the gates of two posh Los Angeles homes owned by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the idea came to birth while drinking with friends.

Robert Strong was visited by Secret Service agents over the weekend who failed to see the humor in the prank.

“One thing leads to another,” he told CBS 2. “You’re having a couple of drinks and you’re like ‘Let’s do this.’ I was talking to a friend about the tax bill and we were both complaining about how it’s total horse****. And one of our friends who happens to be there owns horses.”

So Strong said he traveled to the ranch in Sylmar and loaded up two boxes full of manure. He also trolled the internet and found two homes — one listed in Bel Air and the other in Beverly Hills — that are owned by Mnuchin.

“I wrapped it up Christmas style,” he said. “I wanted it to be nice and festive.”

The box was discovered outside the Bel Air home — triggering a response from both the Los Angeles police and the Secret Service.

Strong took to Twitter after he was visited by the authorities writing: “Just had my first interview with Secret Service. Yikes! Luckily I have peace of mind and a clean conscience. I now join my biggest hero’s who also had an FBI file. It’s a right of passage.”

The box was still at the iron gate outside the Beverly Hills home drawing interest from TV crews and tourists.

When told what it was, Toby Lazzerson, who was visiting the neighborhood, responded: “I support that very much. I was ready to write my name on it as well.”

Strong’s card — addressed “To Steve” with a heart drawn on it — read:

“Dear Mr’s Mnuchin & Trump, we, the American people are returning the “gift” of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bull****”

Strong said was not afraid of any further legal action against him. But he has received several threats on social media.

“My wife’s a lawyer,” Strong said. “I’m not too worried.”