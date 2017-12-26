SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A two-alarm fire damaged a San Jose flooring business Tuesday morning, a fire captain said.
The fire was reported at 8:36 a.m. at 1263 Alma Court.
SB Construction is listed at that location, according to Yelp.
The first firefighters on the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the business, which was in a 10-unit, single story building, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.
No one was in the business at the time of the fire. Cloutier said neither firefighters nor civilians were injured.
Firefighters received at least one report that the window to the business’s office and the glass in the front door blew out.
Cloutier said fire investigators were called out to try to determine the cause of the fire, but not because arson is suspected.
Because of how old the building is, no fire sprinklers were installed.
