Filed Under:Fire, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A two-alarm fire damaged a San Jose flooring business Tuesday morning, a fire captain said.

The fire was reported at 8:36 a.m. at 1263 Alma Court.

SB Construction is listed at that location, according to Yelp.

San Jose firefighters on the scene of a two-alarm fire at SB Construction on Alma Court on December 26, 2017. (CBS)

San Jose firefighters on the scene of a two-alarm fire at SB Construction on Alma Court on December 26, 2017. (CBS)

The first firefighters on the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the business, which was in a 10-unit, single story building, fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

No one was in the business at the time of the fire. Cloutier said neither firefighters nor civilians were injured.

Firefighters received at least one report that the window to the business’s office and the glass in the front door blew out.

Cloutier said fire investigators were called out to try to determine the cause of the fire, but not because arson is suspected.

Because of how old the building is, no fire sprinklers were installed.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch