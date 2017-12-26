UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police are asking for help to find a 35-year-old man who walked away from a Union City home early Tuesday morning and has difficulty thinking and is clinically depressed, police said.
Eric Aiken walked away from a house in the 3900 block of Smith Street between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. after an argument with an acquaintance.
According to police, Aiken does not live at the home and is unfamiliar with Union City.
Aiken is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with short, wavy, dark brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was wearing a dark gray zip-up hooded jacket with paint on it, dark blue jeans and brown shoes,
police said.
Anyone with information about Aiken’s whereabouts is asked to call Union City police at (510) 471-1365.
