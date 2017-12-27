SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area man who survived the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March and symbolized the thousands of unheralded Filipinos who fought alongside American forces during World War II has died at age 100.
Ramon Regalado died Dec. 16 in El Cerrito, California, said Cecilia I. Gaerlan, executive director of the Bataan Legacy Historical Society, which has fought to honor Regalado and others like him. She did not have a cause of death.
Regalado was a machine gun operator with the Philippine Scouts under U.S. Army Forces when troops were forced to surrender April 1942 to the Japanese after a grueling three-month battle.
Regalado escaped the Bataan Death March and later moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to work as a civilian for the U.S. military.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.