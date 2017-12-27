Filed Under:Bataan Death March, Obituaries, Philippines, Ramon Regalado, World War II

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area man who survived the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March and symbolized the thousands of unheralded Filipinos who fought alongside American forces during World War II has died at age 100.

Ramon Regalado died Dec. 16 in El Cerrito, California, said Cecilia I. Gaerlan, executive director of the Bataan Legacy Historical Society, which has fought to honor Regalado and others like him. She did not have a cause of death.

Japanese troops guard American and Filipino prisoners in Bataan in the Philippines after their capture of the Bataan Peninsula on 9th April 1942. The prisoners were later forced to march over 100 kilometres from Bataan to Tarlac in what became known as the Bataan Death March. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Regalado was a machine gun operator with the Philippine Scouts under U.S. Army Forces when troops were forced to surrender April 1942 to the Japanese after a grueling three-month battle.

Regalado escaped the Bataan Death March and later moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to work as a civilian for the U.S. military.

