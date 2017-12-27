HAYWARD (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol officials have established a memorial fund to assist the family of Officer Andrew Camilleri, who died late Sunday night in Hayward when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.

Donations to the fund can be made online through the CHP Credit Union, available at https://cahpcu.org/donation-to-officer-camilleri/.

Donations can also be made by sending a check to P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827. Checks can be made payable to “Officer Camilleri Memorial Fund.”

On Sunday at 11:32 p.m., Camilleri, 33 of Tracy, and another CHP officer were inside a patrol car that was parked on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward near the Winton Avenue on-ramp.

As the officers patrolled the highway, a speeding red Cadillac hit the back of their patrol car. Both officers were hospitalized and Camilleri was later pronounced dead, according to CHP officials.

The 22-year-old Hayward man driving the Cadillac is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CHP officials said. His name has not yet been released.

Camilleri is survived by his wife Rosanna, three children, 12, 6 and 2 years old, his parents, a brother and a sister.

