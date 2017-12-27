UKIAH (CBS SF) — A drunken Christmas Eve confrontation between two relatives ended with a 40-year-old man in police custody and a 35-year-old man with his ear partially bitten off, authorities revealed Wednesday.

Ukiah Police said officers responded to a call of a fight between two men who were related at 5:50 p.m. Christmas Eve in a home in the 1100 block of North Oak Street.

Arriving officers found a 35-year-old male victim with blood running down his face and a portion of his ear missing. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and later released.

The ensuing investigation revealed the victim and a family member, identified as 40-year-old Samuel Paul Galindo, were drinking alcohol together and engaged in a disagreement regarding a marijuana product.

Galindo reportedly became enraged and forced the victim to the ground and began shoving his fingers into the victim’s eyes. During the struggle, police said, Galindo told the victim repeatedly he intended to kill the victim and then bit off a portion of the victim’s ear.

The victim struggled free and Galindo grabbed a cylindrical object and held it in his fist and tried to punch the victim, police said.

The victim fled from Galindo, and Galindo ran after the victim yelling he was going to kill him. Galindo chased the victim until the victim was able to secure himself in a locked vehicle.

Galindo was contacted by police at the scene and arrested without incident. He was booked into the county jail and charged with Mayhem, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Criminal Threats and for Violating Parole.