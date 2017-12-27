Filed Under:Fatal collision, Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday evening in Mountain View.

The collision occurred near North Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street, police said on social media just after 6 p.m.

The intersection was closed, police said, and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic was being turned around at Pear Avenue and southbound was being turned around at Space Park Way.

Further information was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 27, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    What a wonderful post-Christmas present. One less tur d to have to deal with when commuting come next week.
    Praise you Lord for such gifts.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch