MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday evening in Mountain View.
The collision occurred near North Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street, police said on social media just after 6 p.m.
The intersection was closed, police said, and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes. Northbound traffic was being turned around at Pear Avenue and southbound was being turned around at Space Park Way.
Further information was not immediately available.
