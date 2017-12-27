By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Beloved SF raconteur and guitarist Chuck Prophet tops the bill in his own stomping grounds with this pre-NYE show at the Chapel backed by his band the Mission Express.

Born in the Southern California town of Whittier and raised the Bay Area suburbs, Prophet first came to fame in the mid-1980s after joining the country-influenced neo-psychedelic band Green On Red when the group relocated to Los Angeles from Tuscon, Arizona. The band would record it’s landmark Enigma Records effort Gas Food Lodging, earning the group accolades in the U.S. and Europe and a major label deal with Mercury.

While the band continued to receive critical acclaim for the vivid character studies and rootsy country psychedelia heard on 1987’s The Killer Inside Me and Stones-flavored Here Come the Snakes two years later. But by 1992, the group had called it quits, freeing Prophet up to pursue his solo songwriting career that he started with his first recording Brother Aldo in 1990.

Mixing modern lo-fi sensibilities with his storytelling songs and swampy roots influences, Prophet released a string of celebrated albums during the 1990s including the semi-autobiographical Homemade Blood and the clanking, Tom Waits-tinged The Hurting Business. The songwriter’s contemporaries took notice of his skills as a tunesmith, with the likes of Texas punk-roots singer Alejandro Escovedo, rock band Heart, blues great Solomon Burke and legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Early in the 2000s, Prophet convened the first line-up of his backing band the Mission Express, a crew that drew on some of the finest players in the city. The songwriter continued his solid hitting streak, releasing more critically lauded albums such as the eclectic Soap and Water in 2007 and his more recent triumphs like the historical San Francisco travelogue Temple Beautiful in 2012 and the character-driven Night Surfer two years later.

The gifted guitarist released his latest acclaimed effort Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins on Yep Roc Records earlier this year, earning another round of ecstatic reviews. Self-described by Prophet as “California noir,” the songs on the collection ruminate on mortality whether lamenting SFPD officer-involved shooting victim “Alex Nieto” or paying respects to David Bowie and other passed legends on “Bad Year For Rock And Roll.” For this show at the Chapel Friday, Prophet and the current line-up of the Mission Express (featuring wife Stephanie Finch on vocals, keyboards and guitar, bassist Kevin White, drummer Vicente Rodriguez and guitarist James DePrato) will be joined by Jessie Malin, the frontman for ’90s NYC glam-punk band D Generation who recast himself as a singer-songwriter after the turn of the millennium.

Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express

Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $25-$28

The Chapel