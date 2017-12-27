Filed Under:Freeway, Rocks, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento man has been arrested after police say he threw rocks as large as footballs onto cars from a freeway overpass, injuring several people.

The California Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Pedro Ruiz Espinoza was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities believe he’s the man who tossed rocks from several Interstate 5 overpasses onto passing cars in Sacramento, beginning in October.

