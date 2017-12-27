HOLLISTER (CBS SF) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck about 12 miles from Hollister on Wednesday, making it the third quake over 3.0 magnitude to strike the Northern California region in the last 24 hours.
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck about 7 miles from the census-designated place of Tres Pinos in San Benito County at 4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, at a depth of 2.48 miles.
Two earthquakes struck in Santa Clara County on Tuesday night.
