VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Three minors were booked into juvenile hall over the Christmas holiday in connection with the theft of four vehicles from a Vacaville limousine company, according to police.

The first thefts were reported on Christmas Eve after personnel at the limo company noticed two SUVs missing from their lot.

Officers spotted one later and tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver fled down Browns Valley Parkway before stopping in a nearby residential area where two juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

The driver was cited for possession of a stolen vehicle and was released to his parents, according to police.

Then on Tuesday morning, an officer observed a stretch limo with markings indicating that it belonged to the limo company in question driving on a flat tire. That second driver parked and tried to flee on foot, but he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators later determined that the vehicle and one more had been stolen from the same business on Christmas Day. While officers were doing paperwork at the scene, a third vehicle stolen from the limo business drove past.

During the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle sustained significant damage and the driver was eventually forced to stop. When officers arrested him, they determined that a passenger in the stolen limo was the driver from the initial arrest near Browns Valley Parkway two days earlier.

After interviewing the suspects, investigators were able to locate the last stolen limo on the outskirts of town and recover it for the limo business.

All three suspects were arrested, but their names will not be disclosed to the public because they are juveniles.