Filed Under:Apple, iPhone, Shutdown, Batteries, battery performance

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Apple publicly apologized to customers for the battery performance of older iPhone models and announced it is slashing prices for replacement batteries from $79 to $29 for one year.

The company, which has been sued for allegedly slowing down older Apple products intentionally, released a a letter to customers Thursday saying, “There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue…”

After a blog post proved older iPhones were deteriorating on newer operating systems, Apple admitted last week, that it purposely slowed down certain tasks to prevent older iPhone batteries from suddenly shutting down.

Related: Apple Sued After Admitting It Deliberately Slowed Older iPhones

The company said the slowdowns were designed to prevent unexpected iPhone shutdowns and not done to degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.

In addition to lowering the cost of a replacement battery by $50, Apple is also planning to release a software update that will allow users to see their battery’s condition and determine whether it is adversely impacting performance of the iPhone.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch