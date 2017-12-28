CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Apple publicly apologized to customers for the battery performance of older iPhone models and announced it is slashing prices for replacement batteries from $79 to $29 for one year.
The company, which has been sued for allegedly slowing down older Apple products intentionally, released a a letter to customers Thursday saying, “There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue…”
After a blog post proved older iPhones were deteriorating on newer operating systems, Apple admitted last week, that it purposely slowed down certain tasks to prevent older iPhone batteries from suddenly shutting down.
The company said the slowdowns were designed to prevent unexpected iPhone shutdowns and not done to degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.
In addition to lowering the cost of a replacement battery by $50, Apple is also planning to release a software update that will allow users to see their battery’s condition and determine whether it is adversely impacting performance of the iPhone.