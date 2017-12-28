SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a victim in an unprovoked attack last week at a market in Santa Rosa.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Santa Rosa police officers contacted and detained 39-year-old Eulalio Miniz Orozco without incident in the area of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road.

He was taken to the police department and later arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. He was booked into the Sonoma County Main Jail, police said.

Orozco has been residing in Santa Rosa for the last two months and allegedly went by several aliases, including Ricardo Romero Velazquez, police said.

At 7:45 p.m., officers served a search warrant at Orozco’s residence in the 400 block of Goodman Avenue.

Police said they have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing, police said.

On Dec. 21 at 6:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Lola’s Market at 440 Dutton Ave.

According to police, the victim, a 61-year-old man, and Orozco were sitting at different tables and did not speak to each other. Orozco then allegedly approached the victim, stabbed him in the neck, then fled on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. His condition has since been upgraded to stable, police said Wednesday. Due to the violent nature of the crime, his name will not be released, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnesses criminal activity to immediately call and report it to the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.

