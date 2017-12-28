NAPA (CBS SF) — A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy arrested one of Napa County’s Most Wanted criminals early Thursday during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Michael Dunne was arrested at around 1 a.m.

Dunne was among those listed on Napa County’s Most Wanted List after he failed to appear in court on two felony counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance and two felony special allegations of possession with a prior controlled substance conviction.

A deputy saw a green Jeep drive past him in the 5000 block of Highway 128 in Geyserville and noticed that the rear license plate could not be read. The deputy pulled over the car and spoke with the driver and passenger.

The driver, later identified as Dunne, initially gave a fake name to the deputy but did not have a driver’s license with him. That fake name was discovered to be associated with an expired driver’s license.

Dunne was about to sign the citation for driving without a license when the deputy noticed something hidden under his sweatshirt. The deputy searched Dunne and found a methamphetamine pipe. He then found Dunne’s driver’s license, another pipe, and methamphetamine in the car.

With the correct identification in hand, the deputy learned Dunne had a misdemeanor warrant and a felony no-bail warrant out of Napa County.

Dunne was taken to jail where correctional deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, two hydrocodone pills and matches on him when they searched him before booking.

He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of narcotics, providing false identification to a peace officer, and bringing a controlled substance into jail.

He was being held without bail due to the felony no-bail warrant. The passenger was not arrested.