FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 47-year-old woman was found in Fremont with a head injury on Christmas morning and later died at a hospital. Police said Thursday they are considering her death suspicious.

A concerned party notified police dispatch about a transient woman with a visible head injury who appeared to be disoriented in the vicinity of Fremont Boulevard and Thornton Avenue at 11:22 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers found the victim at the Centerville Train Depot, where firefighters were treating her for a serious head injury.

She was transported to a hospital, but around 6:30 p.m. the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office notified police that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Medical personnel were unable to determine the cause of her head injury, so the Fremont Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took over the investigation because of the suspicious nature of her death.

Investigators are also working with the Alameda County coroner’s bureau to determine the cause of death. The victim’s next of kin has not yet been located, and authorities are not currently releasing her name.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Craig Gaches at (510) 790-6900.

