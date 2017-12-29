Filed Under:Cannery Row, Ed Ricketts, John Steinbeck, Monterey Bay, Western Flyer

MONTEREY (AP) — If all goes as planned, the boat that took John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts on their expedition to the Sea of Cortez will come sailing back into Monterey Bay in a few years.

The Monterey Herald reports the 77-foot wooden purse seiner Western Flyer is being restored at Port Townsend, Washington.

Gus D

The “Gus D” cruises Monterey Bay before it sails to the Sea Of Cortez, recreating a 1940 voyage aboard “Western Flyer” (a similar vessel) by John Steinbeck and friend Ed Ricketts which was documented in Steinbeck’s book “The Log From The Sea Of Cortez.” (Photo 2015 by Al Seib via Getty Images)

The boat was chartered in 1940 for the voyage to the Sea of Cortez, which is also known as the Gulf of California, and led to Steinbeck’s 1951 book “The Log From the Sea of Cortez.”

Western Flyer Foundation project director Chris Chase tells the Herald it’s “a living, breathing continuation of Ed Ricketts and John Steinbeck.”

Ricketts inspired the character Doc in Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row” and “Sweet Thursday.” He died in 1948. Steinbeck died in 1968.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch