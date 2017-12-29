Filed Under:California, Gov. Jerry Brown, Mexico

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown is heading to Mexico for a week of vacation before California’s longest-serving governor enters his final year in office.

Brown left California on Friday and will return Jan. 5.

Spokesman Evan Westrup wouldn’t say where in Mexico the governor and first lady Anne Gust Brown are vacationing or what their activities will include. He cited privacy and security reasons.

Brown is termed out of the governor’s office in January 2019, when he completes his second four-year term. He also served two terms as governor in the 1970s and 1980s.

He’ll miss the return of the state Legislature on Wednesday but will be back to present his proposed budget for the next fiscal year and to give his state of the state address.

