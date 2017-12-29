SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in San Jose Thursday night, marking the second homicide in the city in just over 24 hours, according to police reports.

Officers responded to a person stabbed in the 200 block of Sunset Ave. at approximately 11:58 p.m. Thursday, according to police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The motive or circumstances around the stabbing have yet to be determined as the case was still under investigation. Garcia says that no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police still need to confirm the victim’s identity and notify his next of kin before they can release his name to the public.

Wednesday evening a man was fatally shot in the 2500 block of Van Winkle Lane in San Jose. Officers responded to the call at approximately 8:47 p.m. where they found the victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information pertinent to these cases is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mike Montonye or Detective Wayne Smith at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.