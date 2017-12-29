SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A K-9 from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies take two known felons into custody in Santa Rosa early Friday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m. a deputy was conducting surveillance in the 1300 block of Peterson Lane, looking for two people with outstanding felony warrants that he knew were often in that area.

The deputy watched one of the suspects, 36-year-old Dominic Wattles of Windsor, walk by the patrol car. When approached, Wattles ran and began jumping fences, leading the deputy on a foot chase to a known drug house.

More deputies arrived to establish a perimeter and check surroundings when they learned there was someone on felony probation living at the drug house, which allowed law enforcement to search the home.

When a resident opened the door, deputies escorted several people outside to complete the probation search including the second suspect, 33-year-old Corrina Gonzales of Santa Rosa.

Deputies found a sweatshirt Wattles had been wearing and used it as an aid for the K-9 to search the house. The K-9,”Scout,” found Wattles hiding under insulation in the attic. Deputies had heard noises coming from that area.

Wattles tried to push the K-9 away but the dog bit him in the left bicep and underarm and pulled him from the hiding spot.

Deputies used a tourniquet to stop Wattles’ bleeding and he was provided medical assistance when personnel arrived shortly thereafter, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Wattles was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Once released, he will be booked into jail for the outstanding felony warrant as well as resisting arrest.

Gonzales was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for her outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. She is being held without bail according to police.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.