Filed Under:Central Valley Project, Farming, Trump Administration, Water

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration says it will look at ramping up water deliveries to farmers from California’s massive and environmentally sensitive Central Valley Project.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Friday it will look for ways to change the operation of the water project to maximize water for California farmers and others.

The Central Valley Project is the largest federal water project.

It includes 500 miles of canals and aqueducts tapping into the Sacramento and San Joaquin rivers. Central Valley farmers complain that protections for endangered native fish keep them from getting all the water the farmers want, especially in drought.

Doug Obegi of the Natural Resources Defense Council environmental group contends the Trump administration is trying to roll back protections for salmon and other endangered native species.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch