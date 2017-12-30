Filed Under:Burned To Death, Cement Plant, Cupertino, Lehigh Hanson
A person trapped in a pickup ablaze near Lehigh Hanson cement facility in Cupertino died at the scene Saturday. (CBS)

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — A person trapped in a flaming vehicle near the Lehigh Hanson cement facility in Cupertino died at the scene Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the facility in the area of the 24000 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard around 9:34 a.m. on the report of a vehicle on fire, according to fire officials.

As they sped to the fire, more information came in that a person might be trapped inside. When they arrived, the firefighters confirmed that a person was trapped, fire officials said.

The firefighters quickly extinguished the flames but, despite their efforts, the person trapped in the car died at the scene, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted the Santa Clara County Fire Department in responding to the blaze.

  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Sounds like another careless idiot blue-collar worker.

