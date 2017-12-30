Police say six adults and two children were hurt in a 2-car crash by Golden Gate Park Saturday. (CBS)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A nasty two-car crash on Fulton Street at the Arguello entrance to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco left six people — including two children — injured on Saturday.
The crash was first reported shortly after 11 a.m.
One person was seriously injured and the other victims suffered moderate to minor injuries.
Police say none of the injuries is life-threatening.
SFPD spokeswoman Grace Gatpadan told KCBS radio that at least one suspect is facing reckless driving charges.
