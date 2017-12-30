Filed Under:Golden Gate Park, Injury Crash, Multi-Vehicle Collision, SFFD
Police say six adults and two children were hurt in a 2-car crash by Golden Gate Park Saturday. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A nasty two-car crash on Fulton Street at the Arguello entrance to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco left six people — including two children — injured on Saturday.

The crash was first reported shortly after 11 a.m.

One person was seriously injured and the other victims suffered moderate to minor injuries.

2-Car Injury Crash Scene

2-car injury crash scene at Fulton and Arguello in San Francisco (CBS)

Police say none of the injuries is life-threatening.

SFPD spokeswoman Grace Gatpadan told KCBS radio that at least one suspect is facing reckless driving charges.

Comments
  1. Harper Jones (@JonesHarperGA) says:
    December 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    What wonderful end-f-the-year news. Not sure though how some idiots in SF crashes really is news at all.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch