REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) — Police shot and killed a man outside a busy Redwood City bank Saturday afternoon.
It happened downtown just before 2:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of Broadway outside a Wells Fargo.
A woman who was going to the ATM outside the bank called police after she saw the suspect pacing with a gun.
When officers arrived, they tried to talk him down as customers stayed sequestered inside the bank.
Authorities said during the negotiations, the man raised his weapon and fired at least once in the direction of the officers.
“The officers returned fire,” said Deputy Chief Gary Kirby. “The suspect was hit and deceased at the scene.”
Witnesses say they heard about 10 shots.
So far, the identity of the suspect has not been released, but authorities said the man has a criminal history and was known to the officers.