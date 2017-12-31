Filed Under:Acapulco, Fatal crash, Fiery Crash, Mexico, Multi-vehicle crash

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say five people visiting from the United States were among 10 people killed in a fiery car crash on a coastal highway in southern Mexico.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said Sunday that the crash late Friday also left two U.S. residents hospitalized.

A van carrying the family from Washington state collided with a motorcycle and another car. All of the vehicles caught fire. Two people riding the motorcycle died as well as the driver of the other car.

Seven people inside the van were killed. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City confirmed that “several” U.S. citizens were killed in the accident.

The van was rented and carrying the family to Acapulco when the crash occurred in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

