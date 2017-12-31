Filed Under:Camp Meeker, Crime, Petaluma, Sebastopol, Sonoma County Jail, Stalking

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested in Sebastopol Saturday and booked into jail with a $2 million bail on suspicion of stalking, police said.

Kimberly Ann Clark, 50, a resident of Camp Meeker in unincorporated Sonoma County, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail Saturday, according to police.

Petaluma police Saturday investigated a possible stalking in which a Petaluma resident reported receiving ongoing threatening communications from Clark. Clark allegedly threatened to kill the Petaluma resident, police said.

With the assistance of Sebastopol police, Petaluma officers arrested Clark in Sebastopol Saturday, police said.

Clark’s behavior began months earlier, police said. In a previously investigated incident in Geyserville, the victim in that incident was granted a civil restraining order against Clark, according to police.

