OAKLAND (CBS SF & AP) — The buzz among those lining up early Monday outside Oakland’s Harborside dispensary had little to do with wild New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The dozens who braved the predawn darkness and chill were lined up to be among the first in California to purchase legal recreational marijuana. Pot is now legal for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

Among the first to make a purchase was Henry Wykowski.

“It was exciting driving over here this morning,” he told KPIX 5. “To be able to walk in, show your driver’s license and make a purchase — it’s been a long time coming. It took too long.”

While Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose signed off on various dispensaries to begin recreational sales starting Monday, other cities including San Francisco and Los Angeles did not approve legislation for it in time for the start of the new year.

In San Francisco’s case, legislation was not signed until early December following lengthy debates over regulatory issues for the dispensaries. The city’s existing 45 medical marijuana dispensaries and delivery services will be able to begin recreational sales as early as Saturday.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin and state Sen. Nancy Skinner were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony as his city began selling marijuana legally at 6 a.m. Customers began lining up before dawn outside the Berkeley Patients Group, one of the oldest dispensaries in the nation.

While Harborside and Purple Heart Patient opened their doors at 6 a.m., Buddy’s Cannabis in San Jose waited until 9 a.m.

Matt Lucero, the owner of Buddy’s, said his store has stocked up on pot to make sure its doesn’t run out of recreational marijuana during the first day of legal sales.

Lucero quit a job in corporate law to open a recreational marijuana store — the first one licensed in San Jose.

“It feels amazing,” Lucero said Sunday. “It’s the culmination of years and years of hard work. We didn’t push our way to first, we worked hard, hard long hours to get here.”

San Jose has some of the toughest local ordinances in the state, limiting operating hours, locations and a ceiling of 16 on the number of dispensary licenses that will be granted.

Lucero’s clerks will also be handling out written warnings about the dangers of smoking marijuana and driving.

“We are here for the long term,” he said. “We want acceptance from the community. And we think that if we lead the way, acting responsibly and transparently with the City of San Jose, and the police department, we will gain that acceptance and we will gain that credibility that we deserve.”

Khalil Moutawakkil, founder of KindPeoples, which grows and sells weed in Santa Cruz called legalization “a giant step” forward.

We’re thrilled,” Moutawakkil said. “We can talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of the specific regulations, but at the end of the day it’s a giant step forward, and we’ll have to work out the kinks as we go.”

Only about 90 businesses received state licenses to open on New Year’s Day. They are concentrated in San Diego, Santa Cruz, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Palm Springs area.

The state banned “loco-weed” in 1913, according to a history by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the pot advocacy group known as NORML. The first attempt to undo that by voter initiative in 1972 failed, but three years later felony possession of less than an ounce was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

In 1996, over the objections of law enforcement, President Clinton’s drug czar and three former presidents, California voters approved marijuana for medicinal purposes. Twenty years later, voters approved legal recreational use and gave the state a year to write regulations for a legal market that would open in 2018.

Today, 29 states have adopted medical marijuana laws. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalize recreational marijuana. Since then, five more states have passed recreational marijuana laws, including Massachusetts, where retail sales are scheduled to begin in July.

Even with other states as models, the next year is expected to be a bumpy one in California as more shops open and more stringent regulations take effect on the strains known as Sweet Skunk, Trainwreck and Russian Assassin.

The California Police Chiefs Association, which opposed the 2016 ballot measure, remains concerned about stoned drivers, the risk to young people and the cost of policing the new rules in addition to an existing black market.

“There’s going to be a public-health cost and a public-safety cost enforcing these new laws and regulations,” said Jonathan Feldman, a legislative advocate for the chiefs. “It remains to be seen if this can balance itself out.”

At first, pot shops will be able to sell marijuana harvested without full regulatory controls. But eventually, the state will require extensive testing for potency, pesticides and other contaminants. A program to track all pot from seed to sale will be phased in, along with other protections such as childproof containers.

Jamie Garzot, founder of the 530 Cannabis shop in Northern California’s Shasta Lake, said she’s concerned that when the current crop dries up, there will be a shortage of marijuana that meets state regulations.

Her outlet happens to be close to some of California’s most productive marijuana-growing areas, but most of the surrounding counties will not allow cultivation that could supply her.

“Playing in the gray market is not an option,” Garzot said. “California produces more cannabis than any state in the nation, but going forward, if it’s not from a state-licensed source, I can’t put it on my shelf. If I choose to do so, I run the risk of losing my license.”

In 2016, the state produced an estimated 13.5 million pounds of pot, and 80 percent was illegally shipped out of state, according to a report prepared for the state by ERA Economics, an environmental and agricultural consulting firm. Of the remaining 20 percent, only a quarter was sold legally for medicinal purposes.

That robust black market is expected to continue to thrive, particularly as taxes and fees raise the cost of retail pot by as much as 70 percent.