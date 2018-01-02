NORWALK (CBS SF) — A cage full of live chickens fell off a truck traveling on a Southern California freeway Tuesday morning setting off a feathered frenzy.
About 20 birds were scattered across Interstate 605 in Norwalk.
Fortunately, CHP officers managed to rescue them all and later dubbed the incident “the feel good story of the day, no fowl play suspected,” on Twitter.
Indeed, officers were seen on cellphone video laughing as they chased them down.
CHP Santa Fe Springs posted the chicken wrangling video along with photos with the caption, “ICYMI, this morning: CHiPs rescuing chicks on I-605. “10-15 (Officer has in-custody) times 17…chickens, that is!” along with the humorous hashtag #WhyDidTheChickenCrossTheRoad.
“We believe they flew the coop,” said another Tweet, in answer to the hashtag query.
ICYMI, this morning: CHiPs rescuing chicks on I-605. “10-15 (Officer has in-custody) times 17…chickens, that is!” #WhyDidTheChickenCrossTheRoad #WeLikeFastFood but not on the freeway! Chicken-wrangling video in follow-up tweet. 🐓💨🚓 pic.twitter.com/cIoDHgNNx9
— CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018
Southeast Area Animal Control Authority (SEAACA) said the chickens’ owner has until January 6 to claim them.
If no one comes forth, SEAACA said the birds will be available for adoption to “qualified persons living in an area zoned for chickens.”