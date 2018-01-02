Filed Under:East Oakland, Fatal hit-and-run, Hit and run, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on New Year’s Day in East Oakland.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Monday at 98th Avenue and Sunnyside Street.

A dark-colored sedan was speeding south on 98th Avenue when the driver struck a woman on the north side crosswalk at Sunnyside Street and then fled the scene heading south.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, but she has not yet been identified.

Police do not yet know whether alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call traffic investigators at (510) 777-8570.

