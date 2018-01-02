SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) –January’s current Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots equal almost $1 billion combined.
It’s a rare event for both jackpots to hit more than $300 million in the same week.
The chances of winning are 1-in-259 million for the Mega Millions. For Powerball, the odds are 1-in-292 million.
According to scientists, you have a better chance of being killed by a falling coconut, or a shark than winning either jackpot.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, followed by Powerball on Wednesday.