SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) –January’s current Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots equal almost $1 billion combined.

It’s a rare event for both jackpots to hit more than $300 million in the same week.

The chances of winning are 1-in-259 million for the Mega Millions. For Powerball, the odds are 1-in-292 million.

According to scientists, you have a better chance of being killed by a falling coconut, or a shark than winning either jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, followed by Powerball on Wednesday.

