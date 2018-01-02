Filed Under:Mineta San Jose International Airport, San Jose, Suspicious Package

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Mineta San Jose International Airport was deemed safe late Tuesday morning after someone reported a suspicious bag, airport officials said.

At 11:55 a.m., airport officials said Terminal B was safe to re-enter and passengers were being allowed back in.

Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day said nothing dangerous was found in the bag.

The San Jose Police bomb squad arrives at Mineta San Jose International Airport after reports of a suspicious package, January 2, 2018, (CBS)

Day said curbside check-in, ticketing and checkpoints are operating again, but travelers can expect delays on Southwest and Alaska airlines so they should check with those airlines for flight times.

Airport officials were alerted to the bag in Terminal B past the security checkpoint at about 10 a.m., Day said.

The threat prompted airport officials to move passengers in Terminal B to Terminal A.

