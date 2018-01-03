(CBS SF) — A storm system was moving through the Bay Area Wednesday, bringing rain over most of the region, which along with the rest of California is experiencing a far drier-than-normal winter.
KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecast
Some areas of the North Bay and East Bay valley were receiving about 1/4 inch of rain per hour early Wednesday afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms were also forecast for later Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s. North winds will be between 5 and 15 mph.
ALSO READ: Water Officials: Sierra Snowpack Off To Disappointing Start
Wednesday night there will be rain in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 50s. East winds will be between 5 and 15 mph.
Thursday there will be a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s. South winds will be between 10 and 20 mph. There will also be a 60 percent chance of showers.